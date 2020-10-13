1/
Clyde Louis Kersey
CLYDE LOUIS KERSEY
Clyde L. Kersey, age 91 of Hastings, FL passed away October 10, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was a lifelong resident of St. Johns County. He had retired as a heavy equipment operator for the St. Regis Paper Company. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home starting at 10:00 am until the time of the services. Burial will be in Pellicer Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Hilda, daughter and son in law: Catherine and John Blease and son and daughter in Louis and Brenda Kersey. Sister, Loretta Kersey. Three grandchildren: Kyle and Kelly Kersey and Russell Blease.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
