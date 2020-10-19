Clynn "Sonny" Lyons Jr.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Clynn " Sonny" Lyons Jr, 84 on Monday October 12. Sonny has been a resident of the St. Augustine area since 1980. He was born in White Springs, Florida April 11 1936.

Sonny was a mainstay in the local music scene. He could often be seen playing at the Amphitheater during Saturday's market, also at St. Augustine Beach pier market on Wednesdays. He was known to use the phrase to start his sets, "Somebody say howdy to me". He played his guitar at the first ever Florida Folk Festival in White Springs in 1953.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances. His two sons, two grand children and one great grand child.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store