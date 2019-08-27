|
|
Colleen Keane Boccassini
Colleen Keane Boccassini, age 84, of St. Augustine, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home with her daughters by her side. Colleen was born to Joseph and Margaret (Keane) Scala in Kenilworth, New Jersey. She grew up in Wynfield, New Jersey among many cousins of the Kelly and Ashmont families. After graduating from Roselle Park High School in 1958, Colleen went on to attend St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at Paul Kimball Hospital in Tom's River, New Jersey where she also served on the staff of the hospital's nursing school. Colleen married Carmine Boccassini in 1967. They were happily married for fifty years. In the mid 1970's, after briefly living in Salinas, California, Colleen moved with her family to St. Augustine. She continued her career in nursing at General Hospital and later Flagler Hospital before going to work for the St. Johns County Health Dept. Colleen truly spent her life caring for others. She was a loving wife, mother, nurse, and caretaker to many family members through the years. In 1992, she used her talents to help those who were affected by Hurricane Andrew in Miami. She was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and was one of original members of the parish.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Carmine, and her brothers, Tom Keane and Joseph Scala. She is survived by daughters, Celeste Ricciuti (Robert) of Toms River, N.J., Margaret Jeffries (Ross) of Jacksonville, Jennifer Boccassini of St. Augustine, Elizabeth Boccassini (Tony Newsome) of Philadelphia, PA.; a brother, Michael Scala of St. Augustine, grandchildren, Ethan Jeffries, Catherine Giese, Andrew Giese, Robyn Ricciuti, and Joseph Ricciuti; and a great granddaughter, Avery Rose Ricciuti.
Colleen led a life of service, love and compassion. Her daughters and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She displayed grace and kindness throughout her life and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, August 30th at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 9 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Father Edward Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019