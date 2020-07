Or Copy this URL to Share

Connie B. Usina Cheshire

went to be with our Lord on June 19, 2020 at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, FL following a lengthy illness. The family will hold public services on July 5th, 2020, 4:30pm at the Lighthouse Church of God, 1230 Kings Estate Road St. Augustine



