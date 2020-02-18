|
|
Connie Campbell
Connie Claron Scarbary Campbell of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away at her home on Monday Morning February 17, 2020.
Connie was Born August 13, 1958 in Macon, Georgia to the late Annie Ruth Scarbary-Freeman and William Prentice Scarbary. In addition to her parents Connie was also preceded in the death by her devoted husband of 17 years William Micheal Campbell and loving son Rabian Chance Kolenberger.
She is survived by her daughter Christian York (Ryan), grandchildren, Hayden, Caleb, Madelyn, Rylee, Madison and MacKinnon, brothers Russell Scarbary(Carolyn), Forsyth, Ga , Emmett(Rick) Scarbary (April),Davie, FL, Thomas(Smokey) Scarbary, Davie, FL, Timothy Scarbary, Forsyth, Ga and a very special companion Robert L. Houser and Mercy as well as a host of special Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and some very dear Friends of many years. Connie dearly loved her family and friends.
The Family moved to Hollywood Florida in 1969 where she grew up. In 1986 she moved to St. Augustine, FL. When she moved her primary reason was for her Son Rabian to attend the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind . St. Augustine became home for her for the remainder of her life. She absolutely loved St. Augustine especially the beautiful beaches and the history of that special place.
Connie worked 12 years as interpreter at Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind. She also worked as an interpreter for the St Johns county Jail. In her latter years she was the Director of Housekeeping for Sun Hospitality.
She was a member of Turning Point Baptist Church. Connie was strong in her faith and believed she knew exactly where her eternity would be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!!
A funeral service will be 5PM Thusday at Craig Funeral Home with a visitation one hour before the service from 4 - 5 PM. Burial will take place Saturday in Macon, GA.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020