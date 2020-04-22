|
Connie Cannon
Connie Jean Cannon, 78, passed away following a long illness on April 13, 2020 at the Bailey Center for Caring.
Born in Ocala, Florida to Harry and Ilene Thomas on January 2, 1942. She graduated from Druid Hills Highschool in Atlanta, Georgia. Connie later worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Emory University Hospital and went on to earn a Nursing Degree from Emory. She had a distinguished medical career working as the Personal Assistant and Private Pilot for the renowned inventor of the Bird Respirators and Ventilators, Dr. Forrest Bird. Connie was a caring, protective of her family, intelligent and an avid reader.
She is preceded in passing by her parents.
Connie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Theodore Cannon, sons Carey Cannon (Christine), Chris Cannon (Rhonda) and Kenneth Cannon (Mary), grandchildren Caleb and Cameron, sister Kay Eader (Richard) and cousin, Beverly Carlton.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020