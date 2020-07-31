Connie Kakavecos Riggs

Connie Kakavecos Riggs, aged 92, has passed away. Her daughter Connie Reep and son Jeffrey Riggs were by her side. A son, Cary Riggs (Rollins '78), and a daugther, Yvonne Rench, had passed in the last year. She is also survived by sons, Roger, Don and Randy and daughter, Vicki. We miss her energy, positivity and care. An online memorial service is scheduled for August 8th at 9:45. The obituary pages for Delhomme Funeral Homes, Lafayette, LA. have further details.



