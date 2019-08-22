|
Connie Louise Thomas Hendricks Crosby
Connie Louise Thomas Hendricks Crosby passed away August 18, 2019 after a long battle with M.S.
She is survived by her mother, Sharon Thomas, son, Zachary Hendricks, daughter, Destiny Faith Crosby, brother, Kevin Thomas and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the Fishing for Dreams non-profit organization www.fishingfordreams.org
Please visit
www.craigfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019