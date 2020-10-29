Constance Louise Higgins

With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing in St. Augustine, FL of Constance Louise Sharpe Higgins on October 15, 2020, the feast day of one of her favorite saints, Saint Teresa of Avila. She was 97 years old.

Connie was born on August 28, 1923 in Presque Isle, Maine. She graduated from South Portland High school in 1941, and after graduating, worked as an expeditor at United Aircraft Corporation in Hartford, CT supporting the war effort. In 1942, she married Robert Higgins and together they raised their six children in South Portland, Maine. Connie worked as a sales representative for Electrolux and World Book to help support her family. Her husband passed away in 1980 at age 59.

In 1992 she began spending winters in St. Augustine with her mother Marion Gore and her husband Ben, eventually caring for them until their passing. She then permanently settled in St. Augustine and joined the Cathedral Basilica serving as a Eucharistic minister. She was an active member of the House of Prayer, Third Order Carmelites, Sisters of St. Joseph Lay Associates, the Lay Franciscans and Marian Servants. She also loved bringing comfort and serving communion to the residents of the San Marco nursing home.

She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Velma Ross, her beloved husband, Robert D. Higgins, Sr. her daughter Ann-Marie Roylance, and grandson Jason Deragon. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Jean Sharpe of Orient, ME, Beverly Sharpe McDonough of Kennewick, WA, and her children: Dianne Higgins of St. Augustine, FL, Robert Higgins, Jr. of Harpswell, ME, Catherine Doucette of Portland, ME, Theresa Gauvin of Windham, ME, and Julia Deragon of South Portland, ME and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Our family extends sincere thanks and deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Samantha Wilson Care Center at Bayview in St. Augustine for their excellent care of Connie during these difficult times.

Connie will be interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland, Maine with her husband. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store