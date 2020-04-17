Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Constanta Cana Obituary
Constanta Cana
Constanta Cana, 91, of St. Augustine, passed away on April 16, 2020 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast. She was born and raised in Romania where she received her education from the nuns. Constanta graduated Medical School in Bucharest Romania and practiced pediatrics for 30 years. Her family and her career were her passions.
When her husband Constantin passed away in 1995 she moved to the states to be with her children. She was a dedicated mother, wife and doctor, she loved deeply her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a devoted friend, a humble, generous and caring soul. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Elena Stanescu (Stefan); son, Octavian Cana (Mariana); grandchildren, Simina (Steve), Tudor, Alexander Stefan and great grandchildren, Luka and Esmy.
Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Due to the current pandemic situation both service and viewing will be private.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
