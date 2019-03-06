|
|
Corinne A. Gilda, (nee Sucher), 94, St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at the Bailey Center for Caring surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Louis, MO and has resided in St. Augustine since 1994, moving here from Vero Beach. She was a loving wife and mother and she will be greatly missed by her family. She was a long time member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church
A memorial mass will be held 9:00 a.m. Friday March 8, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to Community Hospice of NE Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert George Gilda, a brother, Oliver Sucher, and a sister, Mary Lee Mort. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Vetter (Paul); and son, Terry Gilda (Sande), Cary, NC.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 31, 2019