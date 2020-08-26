Corinthia Ashe

Corinthia AsheCorinthia Mae "Tenniyo" "Chris" Ashe, 77, went home to be with Jesus on August 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston, SC, on March 4, 1943, and moved to St. Augustine at the age of nine.She is survived by her husband, Ervin Ashe, sister, Joanne Thompson, son, Bucky Nester (Bernita), and daughter, Joanie Roberts (Michael), and her greatest delights in life: her grandchildren, Joshua Roberts (Brittany), Laura Greene (Dustin), Christina Moore (Jesse), Leigh Duke (Joshua Scheider), Brynna Roberts (Clyde Cottrell), Erin Cowan, Emilee Bush, and her beloved great grandchildren, Reese, Ruby, Scarlet, and Scout Roberts, Dalton and Alivia Greene, Alyssa and Nicholas Moore, and Ryleigh and Charley Duke.She leaves a legacy of kindness, grace, and generosity behind to all who knew her and will be dearly missed by each heart she touched throughout her life.A visitation will be 10-11 AM Saturday at Craig Funeral home, funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday at Craig Funeral Home with a burial following in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery.Those attending the service, according to CDC guidelines, must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. Masks will be provided upon request.If you are at high risk, feeling ill, traveling from an area with a high level of infection, or can't make it to the service, please consider watching the service through our live stream portal atThe service will recorded in its entirety and can be viewed at our website, for more information please contact Craig Funeral Home 904-824-1672.