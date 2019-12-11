|
|
Craig Allan Townsend
Craig Allan Townsend, 62, passed away 12-6-19 at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, FL. Craig was a US Coast Guard veteran and also drove many years long distance for Covenant Transport. He is survived by his parents, Eldridge and Mary Lou Townsend; his son Robert Savage; his brother Eric Townsend (Joy); and his sister Valerie Meador (Mark).
He loved spending time with his son and hunting with his brother.
Family will receive friends at Craig Funeral Home in St Augustine on Monday, December 16th from 3 to 5 pm.
Burial and service will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019