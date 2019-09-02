|
|
Craig Johnson
Craig Arvid Johnson passed out of this life on August 27, 2019.
He grew up in rural Boalsburg, outside of State College, Pennsylvania, where he learned self-sufficiency and a no-nonsense approach to life. Nearby Penn State University provided the intellectual environment that helped inspire his lifelong passion for science and history.
He was a graduate of Juniata College, Huntingdon, PA. After graduation, he taught mathematics in the New Jersey public school system.
Returning to Pennsylvania, he partnered in operating a corporate event retreat in the pristine mountain valley of Tiadaughton, PA. During that time, his creativity flowed as he crafted garments out of hand-cured leather and fur, stained glass boxes, wood sculptures, and culinary delights. Eventually, his love for Porsche engines lured him into auto mechanic work where he could utilize his analytical abilities and problem-solving talents.
After visiting friends in St. Augustine, FL, Craig abandoned his snowy birthplace and moved south. In St. Augustine, he easily achieved his Master Technician rating through the Toyota Corporation and worked for years at the series of Toyota dealerships that operated there.
Craig was an avid fisherman who took great pleasure in his Florida environment.
He was pre-deceased by both of his parents, his only brother Rob, and his beloved wife Gayle. He is survived by his niece, Quinn, her husband, and their children.
Left to miss him daily are his Wednesday Night drinking buddies and all the many Crescent Beach Sand Bar friends who were his Florida family.
A celebration of Craig's life will take place on Friday, September 6th starting at 5:00 PM at the Sandbar Pub, 7025 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019