Crystal Hill
Crystal D. Hill, 70, of Jacksonville, FL was born on Wednesday, June 15, 1949 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Willie Fred Davis and Mary Davis. On Monday, February 10, 2020, Mrs. Crystal D. Hill transitioned from life at 11:22am.
Crystal leaves to cherish her memories: Husband, Allen Hill; Sister, Shirley Proctor; Daughters, Vincentia (Jimmie) Perkins and Teresa (Wallace) Grayer;
Step-daughter, Adrianne Hill; Step-son, Darnell Hill (Josie Morales);
a host of grandchildren, 16 Great-grands, loving relatives and friends
The viewing will be 6:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Faith United Miracle Temple in Jacksonville, FL, Rev. Sanchez Hall, Pastor and eulogist. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Faith United Miracle Temple. The burial will be Monday, February 24, 2020 in Woodlawn Cemetery, St. Augustine, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020