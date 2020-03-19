Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Peele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Allen Peele


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Allen Peele Obituary
Curtis Allen Peele
Curtis Allen Peele ("Allen") passed peacefully at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1932 in St. Augustine and joined the Army where he later served in the Korean War. Following the war, he attended the University of Florida and began his career as a banker in Miami, Florida later moving to St. Petersburg, Florida where he married, had a family and pursued a successful career as a real estate developer.
Allen possessed a strong entrepreneurial spirit that served him well during many real estate projects throughout the state of Florida, North Carolina and the Bahamas (specifically San Salvador). He was an adventurer that loved flying, boating, scuba diving and traveling the world and seas, which he captured in his own poetry. He also took great pride in his alma mater and being a Florida Gator. At the end of each day, he enjoyed a good cigar and a glass of brandy on the porch.
Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Peele, and his parents, Curtis D. and Eloise Peele.
He is survived by two daughters, Leslie Soulek of Stuart, Florida and Ashlyn Silver of Seminole, Florida; two sons, Gary Peele of Tampa, Florida and Curtis Allen Peele II of Los Angeles, California; five grandchildren, Jacob Soulek, Astella and Avalyn Silver, Julia and Alexander Peele; and two nieces, Peggy Peele Morrow and Judy Peele Williams.
A memorial service and interment will be scheduled at a later date in St. Augustine.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -