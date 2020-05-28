Curtis Pooler, Sr

Curtis Michael Pooler, Sr "JAG" entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020 in South Carolina. He was a member of the graduating class of 1984, St. Augustine High School where he played Varsity Basketball. Mr. Pooler was a member of King David Baptist Church where there he served as a Trustee. He was employed for over 18 years at Owens Corning Fiberglass as a Manufacturer Technician.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Henrietta Pooler. His children Robert, Curtis, Jr and Whitney Pooler, 4 Grandchildren, his Siblings: Rosa Mitchell, Belinda Carmichael, Brenda Skinner and George Pooler and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services

Wake: (Fri) 5:00-7:00 pm @ New. St. James MBC

A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE IS SCHEDULED

Saturday, May 30, 2020

1:00 pm @ New St. James MBC

Burial: Evergreen Cemetery

CDC/STATE AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED

James Graham Mortuary , Inc.,

Arnett C. Chase, LFD



