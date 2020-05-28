Curtis Pooler Sr.
1965 - 2020
Curtis Pooler, Sr
Curtis Michael Pooler, Sr "JAG" entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020 in South Carolina. He was a member of the graduating class of 1984, St. Augustine High School where he played Varsity Basketball. Mr. Pooler was a member of King David Baptist Church where there he served as a Trustee. He was employed for over 18 years at Owens Corning Fiberglass as a Manufacturer Technician.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Henrietta Pooler. His children Robert, Curtis, Jr and Whitney Pooler, 4 Grandchildren, his Siblings: Rosa Mitchell, Belinda Carmichael, Brenda Skinner and George Pooler and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services
Wake: (Fri) 5:00-7:00 pm @ New. St. James MBC
A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE IS SCHEDULED
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00 pm @ New St. James MBC
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
CDC/STATE AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED
James Graham Mortuary , Inc.,
Arnett C. Chase, LFD

Published in St. Augustine Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
