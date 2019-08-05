|
Curtis Rackliff
Curtis Rackliff entered to rest on August 2nd after a brief illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine fl. His Passion is life was his Family and being on the water Fishing.
He is survived by his Three children Sandra Burton, Curtis Rackliff, Jr., Jennilynn Rackliff, Siblings, Barbara Larson, Walter Rackliff, Maryjane Sedlak, Phyllis Corbin, Esther Rackliff, Rita Rackliff, Sarah Hull, Corine Hagan, Claude Rackliff, Seven Grandchildren, One Great grandchild, and many Nieces and Nephews, He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Hilda Rackliff, Brothers Harold Rackliff, Earl Rackliff, and Daughter Linda Rackliff.
Services will be Thursday August 8th, at Craig Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at 10:00AM – 11:00AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Ben D'Amico First Baptist Church Hasting's officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019