Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Rackliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Rackliff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Rackliff Obituary
Curtis Rackliff
Curtis Rackliff entered to rest on August 2nd after a brief illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine fl. His Passion is life was his Family and being on the water Fishing.
He is survived by his Three children Sandra Burton, Curtis Rackliff, Jr., Jennilynn Rackliff, Siblings, Barbara Larson, Walter Rackliff, Maryjane Sedlak, Phyllis Corbin, Esther Rackliff, Rita Rackliff, Sarah Hull, Corine Hagan, Claude Rackliff, Seven Grandchildren, One Great grandchild, and many Nieces and Nephews, He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Hilda Rackliff, Brothers Harold Rackliff, Earl Rackliff, and Daughter Linda Rackliff.
Services will be Thursday August 8th, at Craig Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at 10:00AM – 11:00AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Ben D'Amico First Baptist Church Hasting's officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now