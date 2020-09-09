Cynthia Carter Amy
Cynthia Carter Amy, 67, of St. Augustine Beach, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Labor Day, September 7, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1952, in Lake City, Florida, to J.M. and Rachael Bryan Carter. Cindy loved being one of the seven Carter children who were proud natives of Lake City, Florida. She attended UF where she earned a Masters of Science Degree in Nursing. She worked as an ARNP at the VA Hospitals in Gainesville and Lake City for 30 years before retiring to Saint Augustine Beach with her devoted and loving husband, Bill, and her special daughter, Alison, who was the light of her life.Cindy was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church where she gave freely of her time. However, her gift to humanity was that she was always ready and available to friends and family, offering her medical wisdom and selfless care. In addition, she utilized her God-given talent as a volunteer at Haven Hospice in Gainesville and St. Augustine, giving comfort to those in need and teaching continuing education to caregivers. Cindy enjoyed tubing on the Ichetucknee River, relaxing at Florida's beaches, and spending time with her family and the friends, who became family. Cindy is predeceased by her parents, J.M. and Rachael Carter, and siblings, Janice Lord, Linda Nell Espenship, Michael Carter, and Yvonne Griffin. She is survived by her husband, Bill, and daughters, Alison Rivers, Rachael Conant Hoch (Matt), Larissa Amy Gill (Dave), Mindy Amy Lair (Don), and Alena Amy Hutchinson (Pat). And, sisters, Sue Carter Trione (Paul) and Tammy Carter Keen (Sammy). She was affectionately known as MeMe to 8 grandchildren, George and Walker Hoch, Cameron and Natalie Gill, Wesley and Ben Lair, and Patrick and Kinsey Hutchinson. In addition, she leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, Reverend David Williamson, officiating. Burial will follow in Craig Memorial Park. CDC guidelines, social distancing will be adhered to as well as face coverings required for all attending. Those who can not attend in person the church is providing facebook live and can be viewed at this link: https://www.facebook.com/graceumcstaugustine/
the service will also be recorded to be viewed later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Bailey Family Center for Caring, Community Hospice 200 Health Park Blvd St. Augustine, FL 32086