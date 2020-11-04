1/1
Cynthia Lynn (Thurston) DuBose
Cynthia Lynn (Thurston) DuBose was born in Port Jefferson, New York on October 9, 1966, to Ronald C Thurston and Monika R (Kreutzer) Thurston. Cynthia graduated from SAHS, Class of 87. She always held a passion for serving others and being an active member of her community, which lead her to one of her first jobs at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, onto a lifelong career with the SJC School Board where she passionately drove school busses. Cynthia held many hobbies; she cherished making picture blankets, masks, and other personalized gifts for every occasion. If you liked it, she would find a way to make it!
Cynthia passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, doing what she had loved, taking a friend to a birthday lunch. Cynthia was well known for her loving and loyal nature. She was a devoted wife, happily married to Daniel Lee DuBose Sr. for over 30 years. Survived by her parents, Cynthia was part of a large family. She imparted great love and values to her daughter Jenniffer (DuBose) Gladey and wife Maggie (Palm Coast), sons Daniel DuBose II and wife Amber (Hastings), Tommy Thurston, and Joshua DuBose (St. Augustine). Grandchildren includes Skyler, Hayden, Cayne, Daniel III, and Lilly. Cynthia's siblings include sisters Betty (Thurston) Brunson and husband Patrick (Gainesville), Carolyn Thurston (St. Augustine), brothers John Thurston and wife Lisa (Hastings), Billy Thurston (Hastings), Frank Thurston and wife Heather (Orlando), Billy Dawson, Larry Dawson (Bunnell), Teddy Dawson (St.Augustine) as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services for Cynthia DuBose will be held from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home 385 SR 207 St. Augustine, Fl. 32084. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
