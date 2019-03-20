|
|
Cyreese Marcella Willis, age 61, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, CA. He was born March 10, 1958 in St. Augustine to Herman and Fannie Mae Willis.
Cyreese attended public school in St. Augustine before joining the United States Marine Corps in 1977. He retired after serving 20 years at the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. While in the Marines, Cyreese received numerous medals and awards, including National Defense Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Mast (2), Kuwait Liberation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Letter of Recognition, Letter of Appreciation (3), Rifle Expert Badge (10) and Pistol Expert Badge (4). After retirement, he worked as Communication Manager at Four Seasons Aviara and La Costa Resort & Spa.
Cyreese is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sabrina, daughter, Machala, granddaughter, Londyn, mother, Fannie Mae Willis, brothers, Myron, Everett, and Marion Willis, and sisters, Yasmin Evans, Dwala Willis and Sonya Smith. Further survived by uncles, aunts, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Herman Willis and brother, Herman DeVaughn Willis.
He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his gift of gab, love for his family, proud patriot and U.S. Marine Veteran.
Cyreese will be laid to rest with honors at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, 03/23/19, @ 3:30 PM at The American Legion, Post #194, 1029 Pearl St.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 20, 2019