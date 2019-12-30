Home

Daisie Mae VanKirk

Daisie Mae VanKirk Obituary
Daisie Mae Van Kirk
Daisie Mae Van Kirk, 89, born on April 15, 1930 in Albuquerque, New Mexico of St. Augustine, passed away on December 26, 2019 at Riverside Cottages. Grew up in St. Augustine in the Mill Creek area, where she graduated from Ketterlinus High School. Mae worked as a secretary at Desco Marine and later at the National Guard Arsenal and most recently she worked as a secretary at Ancient City Baptist Church. She was a member of Turning Point Baptist Church. She loved dancing, cooking, entertaining people and loved her home. Mae was a very proper Christian southern lady but more than anything she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Yvonne Ferrell (Douglas) and Michelle Di'lon Cosmato (Jeffrey); brothers, Marshall Wayne "Billy" Van Kirk and Jan Gordon Van Kirk and father of her daughters, George Myers. She was preceded in death by infant son, Darryl George Myers; brothers, Jerry Van Kirk and Don Van Kirk and sisters, Virginia McKean and Dickie Willis.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Greg Fisher officiating. A reception will follow at the funeral home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
