|
|
Daniel Bell
Daniel Linn Bell, 73, of St. Augustine passed away September 17th, 2019 at Bay View Healthcare. He is survived by his wife Frances Darlene Bell, son Joshua Bell, daughter Jacqueline Dent, son in-law Michael Dent, grandson, Brenden Dent, sister Cynthia Tomovic, brother in law Mileta Tomovic, brother Robert Bell, and nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Orel and Arva Lou Bell, son Jason Bell, and brother Michael Bell. After earning his master's degree and teaching in the field of special education, Dan spent forty years in sales in the photography industry where he worked for Olin Mills, Johnston, CPS, Mirror Image, and Leonard's of St. Augustine. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at River House commencing at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dan's wife, Darlene, who will present a check to the Evelyn B. Hamblen Center School in St. Augustine in Dan's memory.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019