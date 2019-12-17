Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Daniel B.T. Love


1963 - 2019
Daniel B.T. Love Obituary
Daniel B.T. Love
Daniel B. T. Love, age 56 passed away on December 14, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama and grew up in St. Augustine. Daniel lived life to the fullest and enjoyed life.
He is survived by his siblings, Ernst Hiram Love III, Linda Lipton, Laura Adams and Kingsley Love and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Barbara Love and siblings, Philip Love and Leese Laws.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
