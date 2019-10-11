Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Chitwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Chitwood Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel E. Chitwood Sr. Obituary
Daniel E. Chitwood, Sr.
Daniel E Chitwood, Sr. who turned 89-years-of-age this month, passed away in St Augustine on October 7, 2019 at BayView Healthcare.
He was a retired pharmacist and owner of McDonald's Drug Store.
He was a member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of Ashlar Lodge No. 98 F. & A. M., St Augustine Shrine Club and the St. Augustine Rotary Club.
Dan leaves behind a daughter, Sissy Templeton (Troy) of Miami, Florida, and two sons, Daniel E Chitwood, Jr (Sue) of St Augustine, and John Chitwood of San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial services are planned for a date in November and will be announced. Craig Funeral Home and Memorial Park oversees local arrangements.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now