Daniel E. Chitwood, Sr.
Daniel E Chitwood, Sr. who turned 89-years-of-age this month, passed away in St Augustine on October 7, 2019 at BayView Healthcare.
He was a retired pharmacist and owner of McDonald's Drug Store.
He was a member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of Ashlar Lodge No. 98 F. & A. M., St Augustine Shrine Club and the St. Augustine Rotary Club.
Dan leaves behind a daughter, Sissy Templeton (Troy) of Miami, Florida, and two sons, Daniel E Chitwood, Jr (Sue) of St Augustine, and John Chitwood of San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial services are planned for a date in November and will be announced. Craig Funeral Home and Memorial Park oversees local arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019