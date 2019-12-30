|
|
Daniel Gene Gilbreath, Jr.
Daniel Gene Gilbreath, Jr., 52, lost his battle with cancer on December 27, 2019. Dan was proceeded in death by his mom, Ruth Elaine Bennett, his dad, Daniel Gene Gilbreath, Sr., his sister Angel and his grandson Anthony. He is survived by fiancé, Diana; children, Jessica, Cody, Kimber and Jayde; grandchildren, Christopher, Nova, Landon, Morgan and Matthew; stepdad Marvin; sisters, Susan, Dana and Leona; and many family and friends. Dan may be gone but lives on in the stories we share and the impact he had on our lives.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019