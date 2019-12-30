Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Gilbreath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Gene Gilbreath Jr.


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Gene Gilbreath Jr. Obituary
Daniel Gene Gilbreath, Jr.
Daniel Gene Gilbreath, Jr., 52, lost his battle with cancer on December 27, 2019. Dan was proceeded in death by his mom, Ruth Elaine Bennett, his dad, Daniel Gene Gilbreath, Sr., his sister Angel and his grandson Anthony. He is survived by fiancé, Diana; children, Jessica, Cody, Kimber and Jayde; grandchildren, Christopher, Nova, Landon, Morgan and Matthew; stepdad Marvin; sisters, Susan, Dana and Leona; and many family and friends. Dan may be gone but lives on in the stories we share and the impact he had on our lives.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -