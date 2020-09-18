1/1
Daniel Goodman Stephenson Jr.
1947 - 2020
Daniel Goodman Stephenson, Jr.
With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Daniel Goodman Stephenson, Jr., age 72. Daniel passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Flagler Hospital and was born on December 3, 1947 in Houston, Texas.
Daniel was a proud US Navy veteran serving from 1966-1988. He graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelor's degree in 1993 and was employed at Red Lobster form 1993 – 2008. He enjoyed days at the beach and camping at the river. He was a student of history and avid reader. Daniel followed college football and basketball but he loved adventures with his grandchildren especially to Disney World.
Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Daniel G. Stephenson; mother, Joy Fay Thompson; son-in-law, Brian Stewart.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 44 years, Virginia G. Stephenson; son, Donald Carpenter and his wife, Lisa; daughters, Gerri Ann Stewart, Leslie Trimboli and her husband, Marc; grandchildren, Lauren, Kyndal, Haleigh, Jessica, Noelle and her husband, Paul and Grace; great grandson, Devin all from of St. Johns County; sister, Paula Whiteley; brother, John Stephenson and his wife, Jody all of Texas; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
"We thank the Lord for sending this wonderful, hard working, devoted family man to show us how great fun can be had no matter the circumstances. We will miss him something fierce."
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Daniel's memory to the American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/ or the Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org .
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
