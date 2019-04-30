|
Daniel James "Grampy" Steele could always be counted on for a steak dinner and a laugh. He passed away unexpectedly on April 18 in St. Augustine, Florida. To his son Victor Steele of Hingham, Massachusetts, he leaves a kind and generous nature (which is much appreciated by his wife Sonia) and an uncompromising devotion to the Boston Red Sox. To his granddaughters, Big G and The Bear, he leaves a collection of adventurous toys, a wicked sense of humor, and a love of hot dogs. He was preceded by his longtime partner Ellen, who brought out the best in him. To his friends and extended family he leaves a lifetime of memories. It was a good run. We miss him.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 30 to May 30, 2019