Darell Dunn
Mr. Darell Payton Dunn, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, July 5th at 11:20 A.M. in his home surrounded by his children at the age of 78. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate his life at 1:00 P.M. on July 13, 2019 at the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
Darell was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and raised on the family farm in
Alexander City, Alabama, where he graduated from Hackneyville High School.
Following his graduation, he attended Auburn University where he received a B.S.
in Agricultural Education followed by a M.S. in Education from Auburn University.
Upon graduation, Darell was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United
States Army Reserve where he completed four years of Active Duty and six
years of National Reserve Duty. Following his active duty, he moved to Troy, Alabama as an Assistant Extension Agent with Auburn University for ten years; transferred to Dawson, Georgia, to become an Extension Agent; and then finished his career in Tifton, Georgia, with the University of Georgia where he retired as a District Director. He spent his retirement years in Moultrie, Georgia, Albany, Georgia, and Ponte Vedra, Florida. He enjoyed volunteer service throughout the entirety of his life most recently serving with Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church members at Dining with Dignity in St. Augustine, Florida, the Missions House at Jax Beach, and took part in church mission trips to serve Katrina Victims in New Orleans. In addition, he served as a voting assistant in Albany, Georgia, Moultrie, Georgia, and Ponte Vedra, Florida. He dedicated many years of service to the American Red Cross Blood Drives. He was an active member of Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church and the Men's Bible Study Group. Darell is survived by his wife, Allene Price Dunn; one brother, Dale Raymond Dunn (wife, Linda Dunn); his three children, Donna Dunn Hostetter (husband, Jason Hostetter), Jennie Dunn Parker, and Phil Ray Dunn; six grandchildren, Cody Parker, Avery Hostetter, Taylor Hostetter, Nick Parker, Abigail Hostetter, Payton Hostetter; two step-daughters, Dawn Hobby Still (husband, Russell Still ) and Shari Cawley (husband, Phil Cawley); as well as many cousins, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Inez Dunn. In lieu of flowers, Darell requested contributions please be made to the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church of Ponte Vedra, Florida. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019