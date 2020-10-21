1/1
Darrell Wendell Evans
Mr. Darrell Wendell Evans of Hastings, Florida entered into thy masters joy Saturday, October 17, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, October. 24, 2020 at 11:00am from The Oak Hill West Cemetery, Palatka, FL. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 4-7pm at the Pompey's Temple Church of God In Christ, 611 Pompey Miller Road, Hastings, FL. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Mr. Evans moms home in Hastings to form the cortège at 10:00am

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pompey's Temple Church of God In Christ
OCT
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
Mr. Evans moms home
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Oak Hill West Cemetery
