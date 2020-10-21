Or Copy this URL to Share

Darrell Wendell Evans

Mr. Darrell Wendell Evans of Hastings, Florida entered into thy masters joy Saturday, October 17, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, October. 24, 2020 at 11:00am from The Oak Hill West Cemetery, Palatka, FL. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 4-7pm at the Pompey's Temple Church of God In Christ, 611 Pompey Miller Road, Hastings, FL. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Mr. Evans moms home in Hastings to form the cortège at 10:00am



