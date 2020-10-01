1/1
Daryl McDuffie
1969 - 2020
{ "" }

Daryl McDuffie "Bubba Duck" 51, St. Augustine transition on September 20, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was born September 9, 1969 to Clinton McDuffie and Sarah Williams in St. Augustine, FL. He was educated in the St. Johns County School District and was of the Baptist Faith. Daryl loved to spend time with his family and play cards (spades). He was an avid Miami Hurricanes fan.
He leaves to cherish his memories: Significant Other, Mondrica McDuffie, children, Dearyl McDuffie, Jacqulin McDuffie, Dariel McDuffie, Da'Nae McDuffie and Johntrell Floyd and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Homegoing Celebration will be 2:30 p.m. at E.A. Kelley Memorial Church of St. Augustine, FL. Viewing will be an hour prior to services Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com.
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
