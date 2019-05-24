|
|
David "Drew" Andrew Hughes
David "Drew" Andrew Hughes 67, originally from Arcadia, SC. On Sunday, May 19th 2019, at 9:01pm, with his family at his side, Drew departed these earthly shores and set sail upon his most extraordinary journey yet. "We let him go with the sun and rise with the moon." The family will forever lovingly call that May full moon "Big Daddy's moon." Drew was a resident of Saint Augustine, Florida for the last ten years where he was known as the "Gardening Angel" by his friends at the Lincolnville Community Garden. Drew's fellow gardeners at the Lincolnville Community Garden could always count on Drew to serve as a one-man social committee, introducing new members to the regulars. He was renowned for his efforts to improve the community garden by using dried out seaweed and planting sunflowers along the border fence. Most important of all, "Drew was a friendly face who offered a greeting to gardeners and curious visitors. His benign spirit will forever inhabit the Lincolnville Community Garden." said his good friends, Annie and Jim Hill. His friends at the Wildflower Clinic said, "Drew's beautiful and loving spirit will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him in St. Augustine." Apart from his family, Drew had no greater love than his garden, both of which he may have been slightly overprotective. When he wasn't taking care of one, he was taking care of the other. His daughter states, "If you ever couldn't find him in the kitchen, you would find him outside watering." Drew spent his life marching to the beat of a different drummer. He traveled the continent mostly by hitchhiking, going to concerts, sailing, skydiving, playing guitar, perfecting his camping gear and turning his daughter and anyone he met onto good books and good music. There wasn't a situation in life that Drew couldn't find a Buffett or John Prine quote to match. His daughter Tracey said of her father; "When I was seven years old, I lived in Spartanburg with my grandparents. One day a box came from The Keys from my Dad. In it was a Jimmy Buffett Havana Daydreamin' tape, a Hobbit book and a postcard picture book from The Florida Keys. He told me years later, 'I didn't know what else to do but send you Buffett and hope you turned out ok.' That box changed my life. I still have both of those books. My dad was the smartest, weirdest person I have ever known. I don't know anyone that has stories like mine, all due to him. I will never be able to ask anyone the things I could ask him, and I will never stop wanting to talk to him again. I imagine I am not alone." In high school Drew was known as "Hook" for his notorious hooky escapades and those type of insubordinate adventures never stopped. He was larger than life, and anyone who ever had a chance to get to know him will certainly never forget him. His high school best friend is quoted saying, "Drew was truly a one of a kind; a fun-loving daredevil, full of mischief, fearless and yes, sometimes downright dangerous, and yet there was a tender side to him that many never saw. A fellow who would go out of his way to help someone who needed help and put a smile on a frowning face." Even in his final days in ICU, he still managed to wiggle his eyebrow at his grandson Jason, a famous gesture between them for him to cheer Jason up. His later years were spent doting on his grandchildren, cracking wry jokes and trying to feed them waffles or cornbread or cornbread waffles, another longtime joke in a family that has learned to laugh. When he wasn't cooking for them, he was tending his garden. He was known as Big Daddy or BD by his grandchildren and all their friends. It was not uncommon for the house to be full of people and for Big Daddy to be offering food and talking about gardening. Teaching the children and the world to garden was his undying passion. Ask Trenton how he knows so much about gardening and he will tell you, "Big Daddy taught me." His grandson Jakeb told his mom recently; "I was thinking about BD and how much I appreciate the training in the woods he gave me and as I thought of all that I looked down at my foot and there was a ginseng plant." His granddaughter Marlee said; "You know people die, it's inevitable, but I literally cannot wrap my head around Big Daddy being gone. I never thought it was inevitable for him. He was just always there." There will never be another Big Daddy. Drew leaves behind his only daughter Tracey Hughes. Grandchildren Jakeb Andrew, Coral Elyse, Marlee Catharine, Jason Christopher, Dylan Jeffrey, Trenton David. Great grandchildren Franklin Timothy, Greyson Philip, Willow Kaye. Sister Renee Hughes, Brother Keith Hughes. Drew is preceded in death by his Father Walter Hughes, Mother Edna Hughes and Great-grandson Silas Zane.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Please contact Tracey at [email protected] for information.
In honor of Drew, his family asks that you plant a garden and tell good tales about him.
"And tho I cried I was so proud to have loved a man so rare."
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 24 to May 25, 2019