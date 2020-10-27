David Arthur NicholsOn Tuesday, March 24, 2020, David Arthur Nichols, loving husband, father of two children and grandfather of four grandchildren passed away at age 80.David was born on February 7, 1940 in Apsley, Ontario, Canada to Glen and Mary Jane (Tanner) Nichols. He received his Chartered Accountant degree from Queens University in Toronto, ON. He worked for Canadian General Electric in Peterborough, ON and joined Alfa Laval Inc. (De Laval) where he would work the rest of his career in Peterborough, ON; Poughkeepsie, NY; Scarborough, ON and Fort Lee, NJ. He ended his successful career as President of Alfa Laval US Operations.He is survived by his wife of 27 years Nancy (Corso) Nichols; his children Tim (Laura) Nichols of Baton Rouge, LA and Melanie (Rick) Taitinger of Peterborough, ON; his grandchildren Emily (Paul) Williams, Nathaniel Nichols, Victoria Taitinger and Nicholas Taitinger; his sisters Jean Hancock and Linda Ball; many beloved nieces and nephews and his cherished rescue, Hershey.He was preceded in death by sisters Ruth Rexe, Mary Lou Howitt and Elizabeth Lillico, (with whom he shared a birthday) and brother Phil Nichols.David had a passion for competition, especially on the golf course and at the hockey rink. Nothing could delight him more than shooting his age, except for collecting his winnings. He played Old Timers hockey into his seventies and continued to cheer for the Toronto Maple Leafs, dreaming of a Stanley Cup win.David was the fun loving, life of the party, who was adored by all he knew. He was generous to friends and family alike. He also felt a great responsibility for serving others. He held public office as Reeve of Smith Township, served on the board of Peterborough Civic Hospital, Central East LHN in Canada, and the Peterborough Utility Commission. He could be counted on to provide expert professional service to churches, charities and other groups throughout his life.A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Serenata Beach Club, 3175 S Ponte Vedra Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, so we can celebrate a wonderful person, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to: Christ Church at Serenata, Outreach Program, 400 San Juan Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 or Kenner Foundation, 633 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough, ON K9J5J2. Please mark your donation In Memory of David Nichols.In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed by the church.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.