|
|
David D Mullins
David D. "Crockett" Mullins, age 28, St. Augustine, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 8, 2020. Born and raised in St. Augustine, David owned and operated his own tree service. He loved fishing and all things outdoors. He was a avid fan of the Florida Gators. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In honor of his love for the Gators the family requests wearing your favorite Gator outfit or just something orange and blue.
He is survived by his mother, Lorie Mullins McKay, St. Augustine; father, James Keeny; children, Amiyah Cruz, Aleigha Mullins, Bradly Mullins, Makayla Mullins, all of St. Augustine; sisters, Hanna McKay Anderson, Sandra McKay, both of Bunnell, Loralei Nikole Keeny, Hope Lendin, both of St. Augustine; brothers, Kevin Kelly McKay Jr., Joseph Keeny, both of St. Augustine; paternal grandmother, Janet McKay, St. Augustine; his fiancé, Amber Merry; and several nieces, nephews and other family.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Kevin McKay, a brother, Bradly McKay, maternal grandparents, Ruby and Danny Mullins; and paternal grandfather, Gene Keeny.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020