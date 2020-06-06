David Held BraginDavid Held Bragin, age 75, of St. Augustine, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was born on May 10, 1944 in Millville, New Jersey and his family moved to St. Petersburg, FL. in 1950. He graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1962, from the University of South Florida in 1972 and the University of North Florida in 1979 with a MBA degree. He also served in the US Army. After a 40 year career at Winn Dixie that began as a part-time bag boy in 1960, he retired as a Corporate Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer in 2000. He was also a Certified Public Accountant. After retiring, he moved to St. Augustine in 2001. He enjoyed all sports especially golf and fishing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret, his father George and two brothers, Walter and Sergei. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 48 years, Nancy, two sons, Todd and Corey of Orange Park, FL., a sister, Julia of Panama City, FL. and two grandchildren, Kylie and Nathan. David was a member, Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Crescent Beach Baptist Church.Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to the Crescent Beach Baptist Church Building Fund and Debt Retirement would be appreciated.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.