David P. Lafayette

David P. Lafayette (1936-2020) Obituary

David P. Lafayette, from Berlin, NH, age 83, of St. Augustine FL, passed from Parkinson's disease on July 11th, 2020, at an assisted living facility near his home on Anastasia Island, in St. Augustine, Florida. His loving friend Marilyn Allen, who gallantly became his official caretaker, (to comply with the COVID 19, restrictions) was by his side.

By Geoffrey A. Lafayette Son, and closest living relative

450 Marston Ave. Madison WI 53703

(608) 347-1558

DAVID P. LAFAYETTE 1936-2020

Born September 12, 1936, in Berlin, New Hampshire, he was the last surviving child of his late parents, John E. Lafayette and Jeannette (Vaillancourt) Lafayette. His childhood household included, his half-sister Beryl, his half-brother John E., and his brother Robert A. Lafayette. David's wife Cornelia "Neil" Lafayette passed in 2003 from pancreatic cancer, and his daughter, Aurelie J. Lafayette died in 2009 of lung cancer.

David P. Lafayette after a stint in the Navy, graduated cum laude in Economics from the University of New Hampshire 1961 and was employed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in Washington DC for 15 years. He also attended George Washington University, and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He resigned his position as a federal government executive in 1976 and purchased a general store in Fremont, NH, and subsequently built specialty markets in Raymond and Stratham, NH. He retired from these businesses in 2002. He has traveled extensively by bicycle through Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, and through many Midwestern towns. He and his close friend Marilyn Allen have lived together on St. Anastasia Island after David was widowed in 2003.

Highlights of David's life include being listed on a Nixon Tape, owning a second home in Bethany Beech, DE from 1972-2016, and authoring two books, Peril in the West: Cole's Challenge (2004) and Vampire.... Control... White House! (2010), a 1st place award winner at the Royal Palm Literary Awards in 2010. David was preceded in death by two of his lifelong friends from childhood, Mike Sullivan (also died this month) and Gary Bisson.

David P. Lafayette is survived by his son Geoffrey A. Lafayette (contractor) and Geoff's wife Moira (Jones) Lafayette (college dean), of Madison WI. Three grandchildren, the actress Clarice B. Lafayette (28), chemist Michael J. Lafayette (22), and chemist David P. Lafayette II (25) and his fiancé? Kylie J. Markeland, all of Madison, WI.

Because of COVID 19, there will be no official service at this time. David is to be cremated and his ashes are to be spread near his home in St. Augustine, and his hometown of Berlin NH. Instead of flowers, David would appreciate donations of time and money, go to the removal of Donald J. Trump from office ("Worst president in my lifetime. I cannot stand this guy. How could my America do this to itself?"—David P. Lafayette). --



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store