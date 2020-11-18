David StevensonDavid Michael Stevenson, 51, of St. Augustine, died November 11, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. He was born at Fort Dix Army Hospital, New Jersey on April 9, 1969. He Lived in St. Augustine for the past 37 years. He served with the United States Army from 1991 to 1994 in Germany and Colorado.He was a 1988 graduate of St. Augustine High School, attended St. Johns Community College where he received an Associates Degree in Computer Science. He then attended the University of North Florida while working towards a Bachelor's Degree. He worked as an IT Specialist at the World Golf Hall of Fame and IMAX theater before becoming ill with systemic lupus. He fought a long, courageous battle for many years before succumbing to complications associated with the disease.Memorial service will be 11 AM Monday at Craig Funeral Home. A private burial will be Tuesday at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully accepted or a donation in his memory can be made to Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville, FL.For those unable to attend , the service will be live streamed and recorded.To view the service live, click the link below.A recording of the service will be posted shortly after the service, on this page, for those who would like to watch. If you have any questions please call us directly at 904-824-1672David is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Kimberly Stevenson, his beloved mother, Marilyn Hines Stevenson, sister Jennifer Stevenson, Aunt Dianne Hines Thompson, brother-in-law Thomas Kern and his wife Glena, his three nieces, Lexi and Cassidy Thompson and Ella Kern. A grandniece Isabelle and a grandnephew Kenneth. He is predeceased by his father, Lt Col. Kenneth J. Stevenson and his beloved grandparents Vivian and John Hines, Josephine Cali and Kenneth O. Stevenson.