David Thomas GaskinsDavid Thomas Gaskins Sr. age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday July 12, 2020 with his wife and little pal Frisco at his side. Preceded in death by his Mother Eula Gaskins, and his Father Loranzy Gaskins, he is survived by his wife Myra Walker Gaskins, his loving children and amazing grandchildren. Son: David Gaskins Jr. (Shellie), grandsons Dalton and Evan. Daughter: Tammy Gaskins Robinson (Jeff), grandson Tyler and granddaughter Reagan.Brothers: Roger Sutton (Aggie), Johnny Gaskins (Rosemary), & Raymond Gaskins.Sisters: Sandra Porter and Barbara Gaskins.Mother in Law: June Walker Speegle, Brother In Law Tommy Walker (Margie)First Wife, David Jr. & Tammy's Mother: Janice Carter (Danny). A multitude of loving nieces and nephews, and all his dear friends who loved him as their own family.David was born in Jacksonville when his Dad was stationed in Green Cove Springs with the Navy. His father eventually settled his family back on Hatteras Island in Frisco, N.C. Like his father, David breathed best when he was near the salt air and water. He returned to Jacksonville following his brother Roger and started in the fast food industry becoming an owner/operator of 4 franchises. His enthusiasm transformed into success. But, that was not what he was about. He loved his family and was a dedicated provider. He was always there for his family first.David's love of anything to do with salt water was a passion, especially fishing. After retiring early he started his charter boat fishing with his son, ran boat deliveries up and down the Atlantic Coast, lovingly restored his trawler Flipper and enjoyed many trips and adventures with his wife and family on the water. He was The Captain!David Gaskins was just simply That Guy that everyone loved. It was never about what he accomplished. Everyone who met him immediately loved him. Kind, friendly. true to himself, generous in spirit, always there to help anyone in need, and joy to be around.Thank you Lord Jesus for letting him stay with us for as long as you did. David, we will all hold your kiss goodbye in our hearts until we can be reunited in Heaven. We Love You Dear Husband, Dad, Granddaddy, Papa, Brother, and friend. We will honor your memory and spirit forever.We will have a celebration of life honoring David at our Providence Bible Church 7730 CR 13N, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 when the Covid-19 risk is reduced for family and friends.Thank you all for your kindness, love, support, and prayers. Should anyone wish to donate in David's memory consider Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Cancer Center, Providence Bible Church, or any charity or church that is meaningful to you.