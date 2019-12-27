Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Cadek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Scott Cadek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Scott Cadek Obituary
Dean Scott Cadek
Dean Scott Cadek age 61 passed away in Hastings, Fl on December 13, 2019. Dean was born in Elmira, New York on November 5, 1958. He grew up in upstate New York with his parents Frank and Helen Cadek. In 1979, Dean moved to St. Augustine where he worked at Tree of Life for 30 years. He sang and played guitar with Frank in a country rock band called "Backlash". Playing music was how he met his wife Beverly and they were married for 31 years. Dean loved the simple pleasures in life such as the great outdoors, four-wheeling, coffee, time with his family and of course music. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Cadek of Horseheads, NY. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (King) Cadek; his three children, Franklin Cadek of St. Augustine, Scott Cadek(Margie) of NY, Kattie Martinez (Daniel) of TX; grandchildren; Ava, Evan and Ian Cadek, Cynthia and Chloe Parez, Katanna, Jorge, Jullian, and Joivanny Guerero. He will be missed by all his siblings, Franklin (Linda) Cadek Jr. of PA, Donnalyn (Don) Havens of NY, Sharon (Jack) Medlar of FL, Susan (Rick) Keene of FL, Joellen (Joe) Murray of FL. He also had many nieces and nephews that he loved and cherished dearly. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. GOD SPEED DEAN!
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -