Dean Scott Cadek age 61 passed away in Hastings, Fl on December 13, 2019. Dean was born in Elmira, New York on November 5, 1958. He grew up in upstate New York with his parents Frank and Helen Cadek. In 1979, Dean moved to St. Augustine where he worked at Tree of Life for 30 years. He sang and played guitar with Frank in a country rock band called "Backlash". Playing music was how he met his wife Beverly and they were married for 31 years. Dean loved the simple pleasures in life such as the great outdoors, four-wheeling, coffee, time with his family and of course music. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Cadek of Horseheads, NY. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (King) Cadek; his three children, Franklin Cadek of St. Augustine, Scott Cadek(Margie) of NY, Kattie Martinez (Daniel) of TX; grandchildren; Ava, Evan and Ian Cadek, Cynthia and Chloe Parez, Katanna, Jorge, Jullian, and Joivanny Guerero. He will be missed by all his siblings, Franklin (Linda) Cadek Jr. of PA, Donnalyn (Don) Havens of NY, Sharon (Jack) Medlar of FL, Susan (Rick) Keene of FL, Joellen (Joe) Murray of FL. He also had many nieces and nephews that he loved and cherished dearly. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. GOD SPEED DEAN!
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019