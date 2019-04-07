|
DeAnna Hutmacher passed away at the Bailey Center on April 6, 2019. DeAnna lived in Quincy, Illinois, from 1937 to 1987. She married her husband of 54 years in 1965. Together they raised their family and owned and operated Hutmacher Tire and Automotive. She was an astute business person handling all of the bookkeeping and accounting for many years. DeAnna was also a talented artist filling their home with her paintings. After vacationing in St. Augustine, they decided to buy a house. With its historic charm, large art community and beautiful beaches, St. Augustine quickly became home.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family as a beautiful and talented woman, a great Mom, and a devoted wife. She is survived by her husband Ted; daughter, Cindi Jean Gordon; son, Mark Ankrom; brother, Richard Mari; granddaughter and her husband Amy Jean and Desmond Valdes Jr.; great-grandsons, Desmond III and Mason Valdes.
A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home. The family will share a few thoughts and memories at 6:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to .
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019