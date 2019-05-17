|
Deidre "Dee" Joan Linkletter
Deidre "Dee" Joan Linkletter, aged 59, of Saint Augustine passed away at home on Friday, May 10, 2019. Dee was born on Long Island, New York to George and Joan (Murray) Moore. She attended the University of South Florida where she obtained a degree in English Literature and Education. However, shortly after that, she entered the field of banking. She obtained an MBA from the University of Phoenix and from there her career skyrocketed. Most recently, she was a
Senior Vice President/National Operations Manager, TIAA Bank Warehouse Finance. Dee will always be remembered for her deep love of family and country, and for her caring, compassionate nature. She was generous, giving of herself, and thoughtful. She was a devoted mother, a good friend, and an intelligent, insightful leader. She had a playful sense of humor and loved animals, especially her beloved beagle Posey. She was a beautiful person in mind, body, and spirit.
Dee is survived by her beloved children Kaitlin and Robert of Saint Augustine, her parents Joan and Harvey Tepfer, her sister Diane Kloosterman, her niece and nephew-in-law Meaghan and Andrew Michaeloff, her grand-nephew Evan Michaeloff, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends and colleagues. She was predeceased by her father George.
A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 20 th , 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 5950 State Road 16, St Augustine, Florida. A visitation at the church will begin at 10:00 that morning. A reception to follow will take place at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jacksonville Humane Society or to the s Project in her name.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019