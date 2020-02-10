|
Deloris A. (Boots) Batson
Deloris A. Batson better known as Boots, age 81, passed due to complications from a stroke.
She is survived by two sons.
Boots lived half her life in Miami as owner of Haney's Grocery in Medley. She relocated to St. Augustine in 1991 and started Bootsie's Courtyard Shoppe for 20 years. She belonged to the Chamber of Commerce, ABWA, The Women's Association and The Elks. She contributed great ideas to the Chamber and ABWA for fundraising events.
Services will be held Saturday February 15th, 1:00 p.m. at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117th Ave. Miami, Fl. Burial at 2:00 p.m. followed by reception on same property.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020