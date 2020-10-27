Despina T. Efstathion
Despina "Bess" Efstathion passed peacefully from this earth on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Despina was 89 years old, two months shy of her 90th birthday. She was cherished by many, especially by her children.
We remember Mom as the "Queen of Hearts," the Center of our family, a compassionate and giving Presence, the Keeper and Teacher of traditions, recipes and values. She was the Holder and Processor of relationships and family communications. She opened her home to all for celebrations as well as informal visits. She always ensured you had a listening and empathetic ear, as well as delicious food to eat. She believed in feeding body, mind, and soul. She will be greatly and deeply missed. She was a profound influence in our formation.
Despina John Tsagaris was born on December 5, 1930 in Fernandina Beach, FL and grew up in St. Augustine, FL. She was the daughter of Hariklia and John Tsagaris, emigrants of the islands of Simi and Kalymnos, Greece, respectively. She graduated from Ketterlinus High School, where she was a notable basketball athlete, voted Best Looking and described by her classmates as "with a heart as big as all outdoors and dimples in her cheeks." Despina married Chris Efstathion in December 1953. They have three children: Evie, Chris, and Leah. Despina's principal life roles were as devoted Daughter and Sister, Life and Business Partner and Wife to Chris, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She lived all of these roles fully and to the best of her ability.
Despina, along with her husband Chris, served the community for 60 years through Kiddie Kampus, Inc. and has been a vital part of Palatka and Putnam County. She and her husband were honored as Grand Marshalls in the 2016 Palatka Christmas Parade. Despina was a member of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville, FL and a faithful observer of its teachings and traditions.
Despina was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Chris Efstathion; her parents, Hariklia and John Tsagaris; and her older brother, Theofilos John Tsagaris. She is survived by her three children, Evie Efstathion Bodine (Robert), Christopher J. Efstathion (Ann), and Leah Efstathion; grandchildren: Evan Bodine (Carl), Rachel Efstathion and Christopher W. Efstathion, Erin Efstathion, Jennifer Colvin (Ryan); nieces and nephews: Terri Tsagaris, John Tsagaris (Patricia), Despina Tsagaris, Miles Bennett, Theo Tsagaris, Phoebe Tsagaris, Theodore Efstathion, Denise Efstathion Hayes (Corey), and Brett Efstathion; and cousin James Efstathion (Cheryl).
We are ever so thankful to Mom's dear and close sister-friends Peggy Parker and Argena McQuaig, as well as her dear and faithful caregivers, Karen Solak and Patricia Hyman, who were present for Mom in her final days and hours. They served as a constant presence and source of encouragement and care. We are also grateful to Michelle Phillips (deceased) and Ashley Piacitelli for their warm and attentive caregiving. They have all had a profound influence on our family and are wonderful examples of what it means to be human.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of all, the family and our priest, Father Nicholas Louh, will embrace the CDC guidelines as we seek to create healthful ways to participate in honoring our Mother. There will be a small graveside service for the family to honor Mom. It will be outside, socially distanced, and with masks. Additionally, we invite family and friends to participate in the live-stream available on the Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, October 30, at 11:00am. The service will also be recorded and available afterwards on Bess's Book of Memories page on the funeral home website.
Memories and condolences may also be expressed to the family at Despina's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville, FL.
