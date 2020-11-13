Dessie M. Strickland
Dessie Lee McDaniel Strickland, 97, of East Palatka, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Hawthorne to a family of eight children, Dessie was a 1942 graduate of Mellon High School. She was a long-time employee of Southern Bell, Bell South and AT&T and was a lifetime member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Dessie was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Palatka. An avid Florida Gator fan, she was also a member of the Putnam County Gator Club. In her leisure time, Dessie enjoyed watching football, bowling, playing cards as well as spending quality time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. "Red" Strickland and her parents, Frank L. McDaniel and Lilly Marie McDaniel.
Dessie is survived by her sons, Larry Strickland (Pam) of Jacksonville and Randy Strickland (Carolyn) of St. Augustine, her sister, Marie Smith of Titusville, her grandchildren, Stacey Amaro (Kevin) of South Carolina, step-grandchildren, Nicole Hall (Russell) of Jacksonville, Rebecca Williams (Scott) of Orlando, Mark Heard (Diana) of North Carolina, great-grandchildren, Nathan and Alea Amaro, step-great-grandchildren, Tristan and Cody Hall, Sierra, Chandler and Amanda Williams and Leighton and Paige Heard.
Services celebrating Dessie's life will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. James United Methodist Church in Palatka with Pastor Glenda Brayman officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill East Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday beginning at 2:00 P.M. until time of services.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Dessie's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.