1/1
Dominick Robert Fratello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominick Robert Fratello
Dominick Robert Fratello, 81, formerly of Linden, New Jersey passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at his residence in St Augustine, Florida. Dominick was born on June 6, 1939 to the late Antonio "Sonny" and Carmela Fratello. Dominick had a heart of gold, when you met him you knew he was a man of integrity and always someone who was willing to lend a hand. His quick wit and contagious smile made him fast friends to many; his loyalty made him beloved by all. On the weekends, you could find him boating with his brothers and family, working on cars, enjoying the races, or breaking bread with his in-laws, wife and children. His kindness extended to animals and he was an advocate for animal welfare. Above all else, Dominick was a family man, he loved fully and truly. Dominick is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Janet, Joanne, Junior and Debbie; and his in laws, Samuel and Annette Crooks. Dominick is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Diana (Crooks) Fratello; children, Donna Fratello-Valenzano (Frank), Darlene Fratello (Mike Drafts); siblings, Pat Fratello (Lynn), Alan Fratello and Joyce Fratello; grandchildren, Lexi Crovitz, Austin and Cherokee Drafts, Alessandro and Nicoletta Valenzano; many cherished nieces and nephews; and friends who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Vitas Hospice or S.A.F.E. Animal Rescue of St Augustine. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved