Dominick Robert FratelloDominick Robert Fratello, 81, formerly of Linden, New Jersey passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at his residence in St Augustine, Florida. Dominick was born on June 6, 1939 to the late Antonio "Sonny" and Carmela Fratello. Dominick had a heart of gold, when you met him you knew he was a man of integrity and always someone who was willing to lend a hand. His quick wit and contagious smile made him fast friends to many; his loyalty made him beloved by all. On the weekends, you could find him boating with his brothers and family, working on cars, enjoying the races, or breaking bread with his in-laws, wife and children. His kindness extended to animals and he was an advocate for animal welfare. Above all else, Dominick was a family man, he loved fully and truly. Dominick is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Janet, Joanne, Junior and Debbie; and his in laws, Samuel and Annette Crooks. Dominick is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Diana (Crooks) Fratello; children, Donna Fratello-Valenzano (Frank), Darlene Fratello (Mike Drafts); siblings, Pat Fratello (Lynn), Alan Fratello and Joyce Fratello; grandchildren, Lexi Crovitz, Austin and Cherokee Drafts, Alessandro and Nicoletta Valenzano; many cherished nieces and nephews; and friends who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Vitas Hospice or S.A.F.E. Animal Rescue of St Augustine. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.