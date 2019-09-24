|
|
Donald B. "Don" Durrett
Donald B. "Don" Durrett, 82, of St Augustine passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Don was born in Nashville, Tn on June 3, 1937 to the late Harold and Tomy Durrett.
Don graduated from Notre Dame in 1959. Don retired from 3M after over 30 years of service and was a proud US Air Force Veteran. He was a private pilot and built his Cessna airplane which he painted with the Notre Dame colors. He enjoyed skiing and singing in the choir at St. Anastasia Catholic Church where he is also a member.
Don leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Judith Durrett; children, Don Durrett (Cindy), Robert Durrett(Wendy), Susan Wall (Cameron) and Lisa Knapke (Steve); grandchildren, Christian, Ross, Sarah, Carly, Madison, Jake and Tyler.
A celebration of Don's life will be 9 a.m., Monday, September 30th at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Cancer Specialist of North Florida, 9 San Bartola Drive, St Augustine, Fl 32086.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019