Donald C. Meszaros, 54, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 with his family by his side. Donald worked for Comcast Cable for over 20 years. He enjoyed RC cars and video games. He also loved his children dearly. Alzheimers took a lot away but he always knew who they were. His greatest companion has been his sidekick, Buster, who was by his side until the end.
Private services are planned.
He is survived by his mother, Maryann Edwards; brothers, Steven and Greg Meszaros; wife, Kelly; and children, Matthew and Kimberly.
He was preceded in death by his 4 grandparents and brother, David Meszaros.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019