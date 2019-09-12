|
|
Donald E. Waldrop
Donald E. Waldrop, 78, of St Augustine, Fl passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on January 30, 1941 to the late Donald and Frances Waldrop where he lived until August 2015. He and his wife, Rosalie, relocated to St. Augustine in September 2015.
Don is survived by his wife, Rosalie Waldrop; children, Rod and Rhonda Waldrop; siblings, David Waldrop and Patricia Russell; sister-in-law, Margie Good.
During the early years of his career, Don was very involved in teaching and coaching basketball. During the summers, Don worked with the Wildcat Baseball League coaching young students of all levels. Don graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor Degree and later earned his Master's Degree from the University of St. Frances while working in FWCS. Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed the competition and camaraderie especially within his golf group on Sunday mornings at Brookwood Golf Course. After moving to St Augustine, he was a generous tour guide for many of his family and friends who visited St. Augustine. He would drive them around in his beach mobile and tour the island and downtown areas. His favorite place he frequently visited was Crescent Beach. Don continued to give golf and basketball instruction to any eager athlete up to 2 weeks before his passing.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks for you to "go out and have dinner with your family and friends and listen to live music" but if you wish to donate in his honor please donate to Community Hospice's Bailey Family Center for Caring, 200 Health Park Blvd. St. Augustine, FL 32086.
Please visit St. Johns Family Funeral Home's website to leave condolences, words of encouragement and watch his video tribute, https://www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Donald-Waldrop-2/.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019