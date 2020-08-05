Donald GuptonIn loving memory of James Donald Gupton, age 33, a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1987. James loved hunting, fishing, and motorsports.He is survived by his parents, Joseph Gupton, of St. Augustine, and Marcia Bishop (Joe), of Palm Valley. Two sons, Joseph Robert Gupton and Robert James Freudenberger along with their mother Kira Freudenberger, of St. Augustine, Sister, Mindy Beale (Daniell), two nieces, Jewell Beale and Kaylee Beale, of St. Augustine, Paternal grandparent, Hollis Gupton, of St. Augustine, Maternal grandparents Linda Kouremetis (Gus), of St. Augustine, Ted Beal (Judy), of St. Augustine and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home with his cousin Jamie Jasmin, officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM Monday .