Donald Hersey

Donald Hersey, 84, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on May 21st at his home. Donald was born in St. Augustine, Florida and resided there for all of his life. He was a wonderful grandfather who loved his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He worked for most of his life as a building contractor, and in retirement, he began commercial fishing for many years. He enjoyed peaceful early mornings pulling crab traps out of the intracoastal and St. Johns River. In his early years, Donald enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. He completed Basic Training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and went on to serve in Seoul, South Korea during this time. Once he was honorably discharged, he drove from Southern California back to St. Augustine on historic Route 66. It took him two days straight, driving the entire way on his own. After returning home, he married the love of his life-Gloria Jean (Thompson) Hersey. They were together for 62 years.

Donald had many interests, but he had a passion for racing. It was passed on from his father who was part of the very early history of NASCAR. He and his brothers were involved in stock cars in the 1960s. His passion continued on in his later years with go-cart racing with his son Cory and grandson Cort. He truly was happy hanging out at a race track all day.

He was preceded in death by his mother Irene Margaret Hersey and his father John Edward (Skimp) Hersey.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Hersey, sister Margaret (Tissie) Sikes, brothers Edward Hersey, Ricky Hersey, Randy Hersey, and Butch Hersey, daughter Deborah (Paul) Burnett, sons Donald (Nancy) Hersey, Jr. and John Cory (Starla) Hersey, 6 grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Paton, Bailey Hersey, Jessica Hersey, Katie Burnett, Skyla Hersey and Cort Hersey and great-grandchildren Fischer and Reese Paton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



